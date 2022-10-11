OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 850 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

ESS opened at $221.44 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.16 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

