OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 4,825 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.05% of Vital Farms worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 903.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

VITL opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VITL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

