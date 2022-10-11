OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,686.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.