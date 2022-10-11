OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $218,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $5,480,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

