OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $209,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

