OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $209,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
