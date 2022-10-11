Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 9,581 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $205.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

