Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Realty Price Performance

In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

