Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,875,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 99,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,446 shares of company stock worth $68,696,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

