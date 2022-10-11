Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,005,000 after buying an additional 679,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 381,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,906.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,906.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,794,178 shares of company stock valued at $71,682,549 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.