Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $15,738,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.72 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.67.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

