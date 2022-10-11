Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $272.26 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $269.37 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.84. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

