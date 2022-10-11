Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Voya Financial by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

