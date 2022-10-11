Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.93 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

Shares of CACI opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

