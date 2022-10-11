Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 467,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 40,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.60.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

