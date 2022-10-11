Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $145.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,003,527. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

