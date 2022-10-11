Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $225.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.