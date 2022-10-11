Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 173.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

