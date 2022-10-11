Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,177 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Omnicell by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

