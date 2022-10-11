Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First American Financial by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

