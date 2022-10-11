Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,332 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

NVST stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

