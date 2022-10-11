Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,277 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 541,363 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $20,887,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Capri by 85.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after acquiring an additional 364,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

