Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

