Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 820.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,521.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,934.8% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 50,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $21,073,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,585.3% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 18,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

