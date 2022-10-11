Pachira Investments Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,947,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,417,097,000 after acquiring an additional 498,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $226.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

