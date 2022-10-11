Page Arthur B Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Page Arthur B lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $202,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $8,940,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 215,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

