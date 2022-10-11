Page Arthur B Has $2.04 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,843.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.