Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

