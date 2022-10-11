Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $79,275. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

