Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 71.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 11.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 646,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUXA opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

