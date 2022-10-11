Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 469.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NEO opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

