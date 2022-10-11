Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $124,000 in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of Global X Alternative Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth $163,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000.

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

