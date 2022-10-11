Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 451,999 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 77,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

