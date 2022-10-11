Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

