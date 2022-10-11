Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth $43,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth $81,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 449.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 161,313 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 67.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMR stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Nomura news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

