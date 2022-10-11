Puzo Michael J Sells 146 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,759 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $226.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.