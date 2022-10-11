Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.