Rice Partnership LLC Sells 8,393 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.