Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $7,982,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.92 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.