Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,696 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ross Stores worth $71,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

