Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

