RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.