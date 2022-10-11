Sepio Capital LP Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average is $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

