Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 84.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

