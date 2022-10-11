SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $109.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

