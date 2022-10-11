SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 816.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $586,000.

EFIV stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

