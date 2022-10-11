Spire Wealth Management Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

