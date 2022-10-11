Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Evergy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

