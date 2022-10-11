Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,966 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Shares of CARR opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

