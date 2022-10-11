Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tapestry Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

