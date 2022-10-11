Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

SF stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

